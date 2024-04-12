Sonia Elijah investigates

France's Parliament Adopts Controversial "Pfizer Amendment" Bill
Recently, I was alerted to France's parliament passing the contentious draft legislation aimed at tackling "sectarian abuses," commonly known as the…
  
Sonia Elijah
30
Discussing the link between COVID mRNA shots and the rise of cancer diagnoses on Reality Check Radio
Recently, I was invited to speak on New Zealand-based Reality Check Radio (RCR) as part of their Inquiry Sessions on Covid. Sonia Elijah investigates is…
  
Sonia Elijah
3
"The truth about Covid was not being told in so many ways"
An interview with Charles Rixey, Former US Marine Corps Weapons of Mass Destruction Defense Professional
  
Sonia Elijah
 and 
Charles Rixey, MA, MBA (c)
1:04:37
13

March 2024

The FDA vs Ivermectin
A major win for the Nobel-prize winning drug
  
Sonia Elijah
11
The Princess of Wales is truly 'not alone' in her cancer treatment
On March 22nd, the Princess of Wales announced the sad news that she was in early stages of cancer treatment. Catherine’s full video address can be…
  
Sonia Elijah
26
The FDA's "Smoking Gun" V-Safety Slide From October 2020
Originally published on Trial Site News. On August 23, 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval (or licensure) to the first ever…
  
Sonia Elijah
14
On Redacted discussing France's 'Pfizer Amendment'
In case you missed it, I was invited on to Redacted to discuss a report I wrote last month on France’s new controversial ‘Pfizer Amendment’ law. You can…
  
Sonia Elijah
12:47
3

February 2024

Censorship & Control, Under the Guise of Promoting Public Health?
A breakdown of the WHO's New Pandemic Treaty & IHR Amendments with Attorney, Philipp Kruse
  
Sonia Elijah
3
France’s “Pfizer amendment” could turn mRNA critics into criminals
Support independent investigative journalism by becoming a paid subscriber or make a one-off contribution! On Wednesday, February 14th a highly…
  
Sonia Elijah
28
Silenced No More: Vaccine-Injured Man Demands Answers from Prime Minister, Sunak
Support independent investigative journalism by becoming a paid subscriber or make a one-off contribution! UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak faced an…
  
Sonia Elijah
10
The Putin interview
The full transcript
  
Sonia Elijah
13
