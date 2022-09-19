Playback speed
undefinedx
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Sonia Elijah investigates

Big Tech censorship by order of the White House

My interview with civil liberties attorney, Jenin Younes on her landmark lawsuit against the US federal government over online censorship.
Sonia Elijah
Sep 19, 2022
∙ Paid
8
Share

Last week, I had the opportunity to interview litigation counsel for New Civil Liberties Alliance, Jenin Younes, on her landmark lawsuit against the federal government over online censorship.

Younes is representing four private plaintiffs: Jay Bhattacharya, Martin Kulldorff, Aaron Kheriaty and Jill Hines in what will probably be known as one of the most …

Watch with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

S
Sonia Elijah investigates
Authors
Sonia Elijah