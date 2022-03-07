On March 1, the eagerly awaited new installment of Pfizer’s documents was made publicly available thanks to the recent judicial ruling. 10,000 pages out of a cache of over 450,000 of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine-related data, which the FDA relied upon to grant Emergency Use Authorization, can now be reviewed.
The first wave of documents was released last No…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.