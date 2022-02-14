Freedom Convoy Israel 2022

“The convoy is organised by the people, for the people.”
This morning, Efrat Fenigson, a prominent Israeli human rights activist and chief marketing officer, spoke with me in her car, whilst converging with a convoy (one of 40) heading to Jerusalem. This Valentine’s Day, bridges across Israel are expected to be lined with supporters, cheering on an estim…
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.