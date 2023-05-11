It was a pleasure speaking with Paul Brennan of New Zealand’s Reality Check Radio about my bombshell analysis of the recent court-ordered release of Pfizer’s Pregnancy and Lactation Review. You can listen to the interview here and read the damning review here.
In this dark era of censorship, it’s vitally important to get the truth out there!
If you value …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.