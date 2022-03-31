Playback speed
My interview with Nick Hudson, chairman of PANDA

How tweeting about Ivermectin can get you kicked off the Big Tech platform, permanently.
Sonia Elijah
Mar 31, 2022
∙ Paid
7
Share

Nick Hudson, the chairman of PANDA (pandemics- data and analytics) who is based in Cape Town, South Africa, gave his first interview with me, after his permanent suspension from Twitter yesterday. Hudson had amassed a Twitter following of 64,000, over the course of two years.

What was his crime which violated the Twitter rules? Mentioning the fact that I…

