OBGYN reveals damning data on miscarriage and fertility rates

I had the pleasure of interviewing for Trial Site News, Dr Kim Biss, a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist from St. Petersburg, Florida, one of the very few OBGYNs speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women. During the interview, she revealed damning data with regards to miscarriage and fertility rates seen at her practice, post …
Watch with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.