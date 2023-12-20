On Redacted discussing Pfizer/BioNTech Fraudulent Data/Faulty mRNA tech/Adulterated Shots/Excess Deaths
It was an honour to be invited back on Redacted News to discuss my latest series of investigative reports with Clayton Morris. The interview segment was aired on Redacted News’ Rumble channel as coverage of my investigations on Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA shots would never make it past the censorship agents at YouTube.
Sonia Elijah investigates is a reader-sup…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.