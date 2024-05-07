It was great to once again talk to investigative journalist, Sonia Poulton-this time on her new TNT Live radio show.
I discussed the shocking findings of my report published by Children’s Health Defense, Europe: the numerous child deaths following administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid shots, which can be read here.
We also discussed the recent announcement by the UK’s Health Secretary, Victoria Atkins calling for a review of the Government’s Vaccine Compensation Scheme, following a surge in claims from those suffering side-effects after Covid shots.
This is not just death. This is MURDER:
https://rumble.com/v4ox9hr-analysis-on-covid-19-vaccines-performed-by-prof.-lorena-diblasi-and-dr.-mar.html
https://outraged.substack.com/p/nanotechnology-murder
Moreover, they did not follow the SCIENCE - they followed the LIE