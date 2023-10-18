1× 0:00 -12:54

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

It was important to talk with former British politician, Lembit Öpik on TNT Radio Live, who is COVID-19 vaccine injured, about how Pfizer/BioNTech’s biological product, which was injected into the arms of billions, was not the same one used in Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine clinical trial.

If you value the work I’m doing, consider becoming a paid subscriber or u…