Photo by ANIRUDH on Unsplash

A new pre-print study: 'The anti-SARS-CoV-2 BNT162b2 [Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19] vaccine suppresses mithramycin-induced erythroid differentiation and expression of embryo-fetal globin genes in human erythroleukemia K562 cells' was published on September 7 by a team of Italian scientists from the University of Ferrara.

The rese…