Originally published in Trial Site News.
Founded in 2019, FTX ‘Futures Exchange’ quickly became the second largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the world, valued at a staggering $32 billion in early 2022, before its spectacular fall from grace- leaving its 1 million customers billions out of pocket and sending shock waves throughout the already fr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.