On March 22nd, the Princess of Wales announced the sad news that she was in early stages of cancer treatment.

Her final statement was particularly heart-felt and poignant.

At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.

Indeed, cancer sufferers have not been alone. Alarmingly, an unprecedented number of young and healthy people have been hit by this dreadful disease.

A recent pre-print paper, entitled "US Death Trends for Neoplasms ICD codes: C00-D48, Ages 15-44," co-authored by Carlos Alegria, Yuri Nunes and Dr David Wiseman, delved into the concerning trajectory of cancer-related mortality between 2010 and 2022. Drawing from raw data sourced from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the researchers unearthed troubling patterns indicating a sizeable uptick in both cancer as the primary cause of death and its occurrence as a contributing factor to mortality across multiple cases.

The authors stated: "We show a rise in excess mortality from neoplasms reported as underlying cause of death, which started in 2020 (1.7%) and accelerated substantially in 2021 (5.6%) and 2022 (7.9%). The increase in excess mortality in both 2021 (Z-score of 11.8) and 2022 (Z-score of 16.5) are highly statistically significant (extreme events). When looking at neoplasm death reported as one of multiple cause of death, we observe a similar trend with excess mortality of 3.3% (Z-score of 5.1) in 2020, 7.9% (Z-score of 12.1) in 2021, and 9.8% (Z-score of 15.0) in 2022, which were also highly statistically significant. The results indicate that from 2021 a novel phenomenon leading to increased neoplasm deaths appears to be present in individuals aged 15 to 44 in the US.”

A further recent paper by Alegria, et al., 2024 ( two of the same authors who went on to write the US death trends for neoplasms) was referenced, which investigated trends in cancer rates in individuals aged 15 to 44 from the UK, “which showed much larger deviations from trend in 2021 and 2022.”

In the Alegria et al paper, the authors wrote, “We show a large increase in morbidity (disabilities) and mortality due to malignant neoplasms that started in 2021 and accelerated substantially in 2022. The increase in disability claims mirrors the increase in excess deaths in 2022, and both are highly statistically significant (extreme events). The results indicate that from late 2021 a novel phenomenon leading to increased malignant neoplasm deaths and disabilities appears to be present in individuals aged 15 to 44 in the UK.”

What could the novel phenomenon, leading to increased malignant neoplasm deaths and disabilities in individuals aged 15 to 44, both in the UK, US and in many other countries around the globe, be?

Could it be the novel COVID-19 mRNA gene-based shots that were introduced (and even mandated in some countries) in 2021 and injected into the arms of billions?

And could it be the fact that these shots are contaminated with genetically engineered DNA (e.g., naked plasmid DNA) presenting the possibility of insertional mutagenesis, leading to the activation of oncogenes or the inhibition of tumour suppressor genes and increasing the risk of cancer?

I have written in-depth on this topic.

I asked co-author, David Wiseman PhD, MRPharmS, of the Algeria, Carlos et al. paper, for comment. His written response is as follows:

Hearing news that a person one knows has been diagnosed with cancer is always disturbing. Today’s announcement concerning HRH Princess of Wales, especially since it follows a similar announcement concerning HM King Charles, certainly touches millions around the world. First and foremost, we extend our prayers and wishes to the King and the Princess for a speedy recovery.

Unfortunately, a rise in cancers in very recent years has become evident (1) particularly in younger people, as our findings of very strong statistical signals in deaths from cancers in England and Wales (2) and the USA (3) attest. Data remain preliminary, and precise trends will only become evident after a few more years. Nonetheless, the signals should be reason for urgent investigation as to cause, of which there could be several. (3)

While announcements of a royal nature naturally attract much attention, it is important to recognize that cancer afflicts people from all backgrounds, for whom prayers and wishes should also be directed and appropriately reflected in the sentiments expressed by the Princess: "At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer," "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Significantly, in response to the surge in cancer cases, major pharmaceutical entities such as Pfizer are channeling substantial investments into cancer therapeutics. According to a recent CNBC report, “Pfizer is betting big on cancer drugs.”

It’s a bet that will undoubtedly pay off in spades.

