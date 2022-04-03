Was Pfizer's 95% vaccine efficacy fraudulent all along?
Damning results buried within a FDA briefing document for Dec 10, 2020 VRBPAC meeting
If you value the work I’m doing, consider either becoming a paid subscriber or upgrade to one and help support independent investigative journalism!
Buried within the FDA’s briefing document for the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) meeting on December 10, 2020, for the Pfizer-BioNTech …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sonia Elijah investigates to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.