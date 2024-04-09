Discussing the link between COVID mRNA shots and the rise of cancer diagnoses on Reality Check Radio
Recently, I was invited to speak on New Zealand-based Reality Check Radio (RCR) as part of their Inquiry Sessions on Covid.
RCR’s fully independent Inquiry Sessions are a series of interviews with a variety of people involved in or impacted by the Covid response in one way or another- from scientists and researchers to medical professionals. It was prompted as a counter to New Zealand’s Royal Commission of Inquiry “established to prepare New Zealand for future pandemics.”
I talked with RCR’s Alistair Harding about my recent reporting on the rise of cancer cases observed worldwide following the rollout of the Covid mRNA shots.
You can listen to the full interview here.
Great to have you on RCR Inquiry Sessions Sonia, helping educate New Zealanders.
