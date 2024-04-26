8

MP Andrew Bridgen Opens Up About the Personal Costs of the Fight

Sonia Elijah
Apr 26, 2024
In the last interview I gave to the BBC, they asked me, why are you sacrificing your career on the hill of vaccine harms?

And I said, that's because that's the hill you're killing my people on.

In this compelling interview with Andrew Bridgen, Independent Member of Parliament for North West Leicestershire, he shares his struggles in being almost a solitary advocate in the UK Parliament on various critical issues. These include Covid-19 experimental vaccine harms, excess mortality rates, opposition to the WHO pandemic treaty, and proposed amendments to international health regulations. Bridgen also opens up about the personal toll of bringing attention to these pressing matters.

