"The truth about Covid was not being told in so many ways"

On April 1, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported the first human case of novel avian influenza A(H5N1) in Texas. “The patient became ill following contact with dairy cows presumed to be infected with avian influenza,” the health alert stated.

Just when news is breaking of a novel avian virus appears to be transmitting to humans, I recently found recorded material I thought was lost- my interview with former US Marine Corps, WMD defense professional,

from late 2022. Even though the interview was conducted in late 2022, Rixey presciently discusses the origin of H5N1.

Rixey’s insights shared in the interview, provide valuable context for understanding the complex and contentious discussions surrounding the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and related issues such as gain-of-function research (research that improves the ability of a pathogen to cause disease).

In early 2021, Rixey joined the online group of researchers, microbiologists, and geneticists called DRASTIC, which was formed with the aim of unearthing the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

Please consider upgrading to a paid subscription to support the ongoing production of reports like this.

In the 1-hour interview, Rixey explains how the infamous DEFUSE proprosal from 2018, submitted to DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) by the New York City-based non-profit organisation at the centre of the storm surrounding the Covid origin story, EcoHealth Alliance- was leaked to him. Later, Rixey published the highly confidential document on DRASTIC’s website in the fall of 2021, placing it in the public domain, where hundreds of news stories were written about it. The proposal contained damning information pertaining to gain-of-function work in collaboration with China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology and the well known US-based gain of function scientist, Ralph Baric, of University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

DARPA ultimately refused funding for the intended project which planned to engineer a virus that resembles SARS-CoV-2, deeming it “too risky.”

In recent news, it was announced on April 4th that EcoHealth Alliance president Peter Daszak will testify publicly before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, regarding the origins of Covid-19 and gain-of-function research on May 1. Chairman, Brad Wenstrup will lead the hearing and ask Daszak questions about his nonprofit’s relationship with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

During the interview, Rixey discusses the controversial Pradhan et al. paper, which raised eyebrows by identifying HIV-like inserts in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. This finding fueled speculation about the engineered or manipulated origins of the virus.

He also presents an HIV origin hypothesis, suggesting a connection between the HIV virus and a botched polio vaccine administered in Sub-Saharan Africa during the 1950s and 60s.

A follow-up interview will be released shortly.

Support independent investigative journalism by becoming a paid subscriber or make a one-off contribution .

Share